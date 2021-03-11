TrumpCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 84.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $33,903.43 and approximately $48.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 82.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00055334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00266225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010722 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.