Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC cut its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545,141 shares during the quarter. Trupanion accounts for about 26.9% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 4.21% of Trupanion worth $179,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,056.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

