TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TSR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak bought 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,699.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSRI opened at $8.25 on Thursday. TSR has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.23.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

