Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.39.

IPL stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,714. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$18.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

