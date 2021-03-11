Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.39.

IPL stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,714. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$18.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

