Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 6.2%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 2,407,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 923,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

