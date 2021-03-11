Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 6.2%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 2,407,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 923,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 3.01.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
