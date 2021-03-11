Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 663.9% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.08% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ TMPM opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Turmeric Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

