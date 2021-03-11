Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 124.50, a quick ratio of 115.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.95.

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through five segments: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, Insurance, and Corporate & Other. The company buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, machinery, and commercial goods under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

