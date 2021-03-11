Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Up 9.2%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.08 and last traded at $115.78. 561,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 277,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 255,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.