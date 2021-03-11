Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.07. 1,285,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,134,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,184 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.