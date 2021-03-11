Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.07.

TSE TRQ traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.84. The company had a trading volume of 335,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.72.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

