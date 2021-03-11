TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS TVAGF opened at $1.74 on Thursday. TVA Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.
About TVA Group
