TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON SMIF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.23). 172,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.52. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 1-year low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income
