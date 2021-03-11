Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Twilio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio stock opened at $352.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.87. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twilio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Twilio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.