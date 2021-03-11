Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $398.28 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

