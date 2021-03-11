Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

TYL opened at $400.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.43. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

