Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 41,750 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,614,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,260,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $106,312.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $76,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00.

TYME stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 2,399,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,085,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

