Typerium Hits Market Capitalization of $838,775.10 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $838,775.10 and approximately $86.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.