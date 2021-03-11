U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,604. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

