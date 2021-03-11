U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.19

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 1651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.
USCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.