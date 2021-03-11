U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.19

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 1651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

