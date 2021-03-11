U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.37.
