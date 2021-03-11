U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

