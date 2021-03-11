U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.
USX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
