U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

USX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

