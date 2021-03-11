U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,685. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

