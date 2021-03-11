U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,685. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
