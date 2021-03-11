Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.50 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

