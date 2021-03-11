UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €55.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.58 ($72.44).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.74.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

