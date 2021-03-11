UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €55.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.58 ($72.44).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €67.42 ($79.32) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.74.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.