UBS Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £109.95 ($143.65).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,091.58 ($92.65) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,637.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,264.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

