UBS Group Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Neutral

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNX. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.
KNX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
