UBS Group Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Neutral

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNX. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

KNX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

