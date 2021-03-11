UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.16. 108,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,293. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

