UBS Group Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $120.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.73, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

