UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in UDR by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in UDR by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in UDR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in UDR by 19.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

