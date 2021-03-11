Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,900. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.48. 19,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $349.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $265.79.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

