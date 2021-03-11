Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,334 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.47. 16,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,793. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.96 and a 200 day moving average of $267.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

