Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.85-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.85-9.30 EPS.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $28.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.00. 57,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,793. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.50.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

