Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $376.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $349.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.79.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $21,963,900. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

