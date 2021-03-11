Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.85-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.85-9.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.50.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $28.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.00. 57,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.07. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

