Ultiledger Market Capitalization Reaches $33.18 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $140,348.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00052693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00726269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ultiledger

ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

