Ultiledger (ULT) Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $33.23 million and $132,240.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.00705596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

