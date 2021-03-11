Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ultra Electronics stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
Ultra Electronics Company Profile
