Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

