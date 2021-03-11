Ultra Market Cap Hits $143.74 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $143.74 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,729.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.00951514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00324872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026282 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012070 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,328 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

