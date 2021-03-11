Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 3,301,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,391,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,085 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $7,357,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 290,408 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

