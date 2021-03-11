UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CFO Sells $229,116.82 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CFO Ram Shankar sold 2,446 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $229,116.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UMBF stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $94.36. 288,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,842. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $95.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

