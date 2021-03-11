UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,349. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

