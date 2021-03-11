UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $24,786.17 and $36.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

