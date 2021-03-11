UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €9.80 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €9.80 ($11.53) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.58 ($11.27).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

