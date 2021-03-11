Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,708.18 ($61.51).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £103.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,041.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,437.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

