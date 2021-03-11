uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Position Boosted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.31% of uniQure worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after acquiring an additional 277,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $8,019,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $6,559,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

