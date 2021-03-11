Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $16.17 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Uniswap has a market cap of $16.17 billion and approximately $655.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $30.99 or 0.00053693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,679,047 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

