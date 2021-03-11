Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.07

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unisys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

