United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United-Guardian stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of United-Guardian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $14.50 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

