United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE UNFI opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

